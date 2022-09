The crash happened Tuesday night at the Komchop African restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6.

We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while it was open, but it's unclear if there were any injuries.