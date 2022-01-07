Car plows into southwest Houston furniture store

Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash, according to the owner.

HOUSTON — A car plowed into a southwest Houston furniture store Friday, damaging a lot of antique pieces inside, said the store's owner.

This happened on Fondren Road at Richmond Avenue.

The owner said he was helping a customer when a woman driving a black Mercedes Benz drove into the store. The owner said he was lucky he was sitting at his desk because he would've been hurt in the crash.

It's unclear how the woman lost control of her vehicle but the owner said she mentioned her brakes did not work. This hasn't been confirmed by police.

The car has been pulled out of the store and the owner and his employees are working to clean the damage.