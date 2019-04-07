HOUSTON — A car crashing into a business sparked a two-alarm building fire in southeast Houston overnight.

This started just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the AMX Environmental Services building in the 8700 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Houston firefighters say they responded to a call of a vehicle crash with a fire and arrived to find a car that crashed into a large commercial structure.

Fire officials called for more units once they realized the fire had extended into the building and spread to the attic. Firefighters had difficulties once the fire engulfed half the building and could not make entry into the attic where most of the flames were coming from.

That is when they decided to go into defensive mode and a second alarm was pulled increasing to the response the building fire.

Fire officials say it took about two hours to extinguish most of the fire. Firefighters are still checking for hot spots in the attic.

Fortunately, the business was closed at the time of the fire.

The man driver that crashed into the building was uninjured and was taken into custody by Houston police.

No injuries were reported.

