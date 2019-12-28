HOUSTON — A driver was hospitalized after a dangerous crash early Saturday morning in southwest Houston.
A homeowner was watching TV at his house in the 14200 block of Candleshade Lane when he heard a loud noise outside just after midnight.
He checked his security cameras and saw a car had crashed between his house and his neighbor's home.
He said authorities told him to remain inside his home until the area was safe.
A vehicle had crashed into two fences, a shed and a tree.
The driver was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
