The reported injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

HOUSTON — Four people were injured Wednesday after an elderly driver crashed into a southwest Houston restaurant, according to police.

Among those injured was an 11-year-old child, police said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on South Post Oak near the South Loop.

