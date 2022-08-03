Caught on video: Car crashes straight through dead end, into backyard

HOUSTON — New video shows the moment a car crashed through a fence and onto a back porch in southeast Houston on Tuesday.
It happened at about noon at the intersection of Hall Oak Road and Hall Meadows Court, which is near the intersection of Beltway 8 and SH 35.
Initial reports said no one was injured in the crash and no one was arrested.
In the video, you see the black car approaching a dead end. The car doesn't slow down or turn and instead goes off the road, through a barricade, then through a fence and into a backyard. Officials said callers reported the car ended up on a back porch of a home.