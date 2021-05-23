Woman dead after car flips into flooded bayou during crash in Aldine area

It's unknown if any other passengers were in the car with the woman, but a dive time is investigating.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after her car flipped into a flooded bayou during a crash on the West Hardy Road in the Aldine area.

This happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 14000 block before West Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the woman was driving southbound on the West Hardy Road when she crashed into a concrete bridge, causing her vehicle to flip into the flooded bayou nearby.

Investigators and emergency responders were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

It's unknown if any other passengers were in the car with the woman, but a dive time is investigating.

Deputies do not know how this crash happened but said they will be checking to see if alcohol played a role.

@HCSO_2Patrol units responded to a 1 car Major Accident located at 14068 W Hardy Rd. Preliminary info a vehicle found in the water under the bridge with an adult female confirmed deceased by EMS. Vehicular Crimes and Marine units dispatched to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/v1LXxiZq4N — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 23, 2021