Police say the vehicle left the road and hit the building.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a vehicle slammed into a building in southeast Houston this afternoon, according to police.

It happened at 11100 Cullen Blvd. around 4 p.m.

At this point, we don't have any information about how the accident happened. We also don't know if someone inside the vehicle was killed or if someone was struck.

HPD Vehicular Crimes is en route to a fatal crash at 11100 Cullen Boulevard. Preliminary info is about 4 p.m. a vehicle left the roadway and struck a building.



One person was reported deceased.



No other info at this time. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/zVVHWLBjQt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 14, 2022

HPD investigators are heading there now.