Car battery warehouse catches fire, forces evacuation of nearby apartments

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is taking air quality samples in a north side neighborhood after a car battery business caught fire overnight.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the Battery Depot in the 3200 block of the North Freeway, just south of the 610 Loop.
Deputy Chief D. Harrison said firefighters at first were called to a dumpster fire, but they found the warehouse also burning. About half of the business burned before the fire was put out.
The apartments next door had to evacuate for a short period of time, firefighters said.
The business sold refurbished car batteries. HFD hazmat officials are testing the water runoff and the air quality for any issues.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.