Car battery warehouse catches fire, forces evacuation of nearby apartments

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is taking air quality samples in a north side neighborhood after a car battery business caught fire overnight.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the Battery Depot in the 3200 block of the North Freeway, just south of the 610 Loop.

Deputy Chief D. Harrison said firefighters at first were called to a dumpster fire, but they found the warehouse also burning. About half of the business burned before the fire was put out.

The apartments next door had to evacuate for a short period of time, firefighters said.

The business sold refurbished car batteries. HFD hazmat officials are testing the water runoff and the air quality for any issues.