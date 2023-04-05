Students dismissed early from Caney Creek High School after 'concerning odor'

This comes a day after a gas leak near the cafeteria led to another evacuation Wednesday morning, according to Conroe ISD officials.

CONROE, Texas — A "concerning odor" led to early dismissal at Caney Creek High School Thursday.

The principal first notified parents and guardians about the odor shortly after noon, saying an odor was returning to the building and firefighters were at the school to figure out where the odor was coming from.

Thirty minutes later, the principal released another message to parents and guardians saying the school was being evacuated as the "concerning odor progressed" and students would be dismissed as early as 12:45 p.m.

"We are incredibly frustrated with this situation as we know you and your students are, too," said Principal Jeff Stichler. "Additional resources are being brought in today to further investigate the cause of the recurring odor and find a solution. We will keep you updated as we know more."

As of 1 p.m., school officials were still unable to answer where the smell was coming from. They said firefighters, Conroe ISD's maintenance staff and other outside resources used advanced equipment to determine the odor was not from the presence of natural gas in the building.

The concerning odor was also an issue at the school Wednesday. After students were evacuated due to "a gas smell near the cafeteria," officials made the decision to dismiss students at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

