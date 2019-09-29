HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has planned a public candlelight vigil for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The vigil is scheduled for this Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Deputy Darren Goforth Park. The park is located in northwest Harris County at 9118 Wheat Cross Drive.

Deputy Dhaliwal was conducting a traffic stop Friday afternoon when he was shot and killed from behind. He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements set for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

RELATED: 'He’s gone, but he will live in our hearts' | Sikh community reacts to Deputy Dhaliwal's death

His funeral is set for Wednesday at the Berry Center on Barker Cypress.

Deputy Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran of HCSO who leaves a wife and three children.

RELATED: Colleagues, friends, neighbors honor fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal at memorial

RELATED: Woman who tried to save Deputy Dhaliwal with CPR speaks out

Last week Sheriff Gonzalez said Deputy Dhaliwal was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff's deputy. He beamed with pride in 2015 when the department announced Deputy Dhaliwal could wear his turban and beard.