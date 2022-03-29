'Within seconds, we were being trampled' | League City family gets caught in chaos at Cancun airport

“Within seconds, we were being trampled. I lost sight of our oldest daughter Bella. He says she was on her back, screaming trying to get up."

CANCÚN, Quintana Roo — Chaos unfolded at a Cancun airport on Monday after a loud noise caused people to falsely believe there was a shooting.

One League City family said were nearly trampled on the escalator when a crowd of panicked passengers came rushing at them. But authorities say there was no shooting.

In the last few moments of their week-long Cancun vacation, it was the last thing they’d ever imagine.

“Just the herd of people coming at us and the panic on everybody’s faces, you could hear everybody screaming and crying," Steven Hoeke said.

Beverly and Steven Hoeke, along with their two daughters Bella and Gracie, were at the airport walking to security. They had just gotten on an escalator when a stampede of passengers rushed their way.

“Within seconds, we were being trampled. I lost sight of our oldest daughter, Bella. He says she was on her back screaming, trying to get up," Beverly Hoeke said. "It was me and Gracie at the very top, and before I know it, she was on the ground, and I'm hovering over her, trying not to squish her."

They heard screams that there was a shooter, but on an upward-moving escalator, they were stuck being crushed by the chaos.

“I feel just the air leaving us, just being constricted. I've never felt that feeling before," Beverly said.

Steven, a disabled Marine, said he used his military training to defend his family.

“Within that 3 seconds, adrenaline kicked in for me, I mean overdrive. Something I haven’t felt since I was in Afghanistan," Steven said. “I was able to push a lot of people back, and I think I was able to wake people up to realize, there are kids right here and what are we doing right now.”

Someone finally shut the escalator off and the family was able to hide inside a restaurant.

“You couldn’t even process what happened in the moment, it was like super intense, super quickly," Beverly said.

It was terrifying and traumatizing - all because of a false alarm.

“Honestly, I was ready to knock out the person who started screaming shooter," Steven said.

The Cancun Airport’s Emergency Operations Center says that panic started after a loud noise was heard, saying that noise happened when three totem-style signposts, weighing over 100 pounds each, fell over after a passenger rushing to their gate ran into them.

But still, even in a false alarm, there was fear.