HOUSTON — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for love you’re in the right place.

According to a survey by Instacart, Houston ranks as the 5th most romantic city in the country. They looked at what people bought, from roses to cookies, and even wine and oysters.

Clearly Houston has been working on its love game because last year, H-Town ranked as the least romantic city. But this year, Detroit takes the spot.

TOP 10 ROMANTIC CITIES:

1. Baltimore

2. Denver

3. San Diego

4. Seattle

5. Houston

6. San Antonio

7. Boston

8. Los Angeles

9. Phoenix

10. Austin

Photos: Top 10 most romantic cities in the country Sunset in Santa Monica, view on beach, pacific ocean and highway, soft focus and low contrast due to rimlight, monochrome vintage Pacific beach and the surrounding Mission bay in San Diego California aerial - Houston Texas aerial drone sunrise view cityscape skyline colorful morning downtown - highways , traffic , office buildings and high rises Home sales and modern architecture of the Houston real estate market - new modern homes for sale on Houston Texas on a sunny day Seattle downtown and Space Needle view, Washington, USA Aerial photo taken over the bridges Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas during sunset. Baltimore, Maryland, USA Skyline over the Inner Harbor at dusk. Boston Skyline with Financial District and Boston Harbor at Dusk San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk. Sunset over Denver cityscape, aerial view from the city park aerial view of Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset

THE 10 LEAST ROMANTIC CITIES:

10. New York

9. Toronto

8. Indianapolis

7. Atlanta

6. Philadelphia

5. Minneapolis

4. Oakland

3. Raleigh

2. Charlotte

1. Detroit