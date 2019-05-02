HOUSTON — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for love you’re in the right place.
According to a survey by Instacart, Houston ranks as the 5th most romantic city in the country. They looked at what people bought, from roses to cookies, and even wine and oysters.
Clearly Houston has been working on its love game because last year, H-Town ranked as the least romantic city. But this year, Detroit takes the spot.
TOP 10 ROMANTIC CITIES:
1. Baltimore
2. Denver
3. San Diego
4. Seattle
5. Houston
6. San Antonio
7. Boston
8. Los Angeles
9. Phoenix
10. Austin
Photos: Top 10 most romantic cities in the country
THE 10 LEAST ROMANTIC CITIES:
10. New York
9. Toronto
8. Indianapolis
7. Atlanta
6. Philadelphia
5. Minneapolis
4. Oakland
3. Raleigh
2. Charlotte
1. Detroit