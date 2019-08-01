FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Brazos River is out of its banks because of municipalities as far north as Dallas releasing their reservoirs.

For safety, the Brazos Bend State Park evacuated visitors and campers on Sunday night before closing the park until at least Friday. At Hale Lake, inside the park, water has already submerged a fishing pier that’s most prone to flooding.

“There is a small culvert and right now. We have water pouring through that culvert and into Hale Lake which is why it’s so full,” said State Park Police Officer and Park Supervisor Chis Bishop.

Predictive data on the Brazos River at FM 1462 in Rosharon shows a predicted high of 48.8 feet. At that level, the state park knows water will washout the road connecting campers to the park’s exit.

“What I would want to avoid is a situation where we have park visitors that were stranded over there that either weren’t able to get back home or worst case, potentially in danger," Bishop said.

Dozens of camping reservations are canceled while park staff shuts off electricity and plumbing to avoid major infrastructure damage.

During the closure, the front gate of the park will be open between FM 762 and the park headquarters from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, but the park will remain closed to public use.