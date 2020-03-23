HOUSTON — Police believe drivers in a Corvette and a Cadillac were racing along the Sam Houston Tollway late Sunday, leading to a crash and possible criminal charges.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. near Beamer Road, not far from the Gulf Freeway.

Sgt. Thomas Fendia with HPD said investigators believe the two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed when the Cadillac, which had a 9-year-old passenger inside, left the road and crashed into a power line support tower.

Police said the Corvette driver stopped, got the child out of the Cadillac and took him home. The Cadillac driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The child was also later taken to the hospital to get checked out and was stabilized.

Police have not released the names of the drivers involved. Sgt. Fendia said the Corvette driver would face charges, and perhaps the Cadillac driver, too, if he survives.

The crash left the power line support tower leaning. CenterPoint was called to shut off the electricity during the investigation and cleanup.

