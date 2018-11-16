Rice senior punter Jack Fox has been named one of ten semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Fox is averaging 45.3 yards on 66 punts. His average is the best in the country for punters with at least 60 kicks this year; while his 66 punts and 2,989 yards rank second, respectively. He has a career-high 21 punts of 50 yards or better and he is third in the country with 12 punts inside the 10. He also has just ten touchbacks.

The three finalists for the 2018 honor will be announced on Tuesday, November 20.

Texas A&M punter Braden Mann, from Cy Fair High School, is also a semifinalist.

The Ray Guy Award was created by the Augusta Sports Council in 2000 to honor Georgia native Guy, who is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

© 2018 KHOU