HOUSTON — William Clark Green will perform live on the Main Stage of Karbach Love Street TexFest prior to the 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, the Texas Bowl recently announced.

The pregame concert begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, ahead of the game between Vanderbilt (6-6) and Baylor (6-6) at NRG Stadium. Baylor and Vanderbilt have previously played twice. They first met in 1953 with Baylor winning, 47-6. Baylor also beat Vandy, 25-19, in 1954.

Festivities surrounding the Texas Bowl begin at The Rustic with the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Kickoff Concert on Sunday featuring Texas singer songwriter Django Walker.

