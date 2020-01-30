SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Many small business owners near the site of the explosion at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing facility cannot get to their damaged properties while investigators look into the cause of the blast.

The Small Business Association also plans to visit the site.

The explosion destroyed the garages of Houston Corvette Services. Owner Gordon Andrus said there are 17 cars inside that are insured, but damaged.

"Of course it’s depressing. It’s shocking. It sets us back decades from where we were," Andrus said. “We were in direct line of the blast. This is the worst destruction on the street."

He said the total value of the cars inside is roughly $1 million, but he has not been allowed to get up close to see the damage.

Watson’s CEO said it is too early to determine who is at fault and who should pay for all of this damage. Local business owners also affected by this explosion are trying to lift each other up."

"You can either laugh or cry and I choose to be as positive as we can," Andrus said.

He said he is grateful that his employees are still able to work in their temporary space.

"It’ll be restored and we will rebuild," Andrus said.

In the car restoration business, Andrus said he is used to rebuilding cars. Now, he has to literally rebuild his business.