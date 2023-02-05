Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays

The fire happened in a laundry room, according to Bush Airport officials.

HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials.

In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.

Airport officials tell KHOU 11 that the call about the fire came in at 5:10 a.m. and, at United's request, incoming flights were held until 7:30 a.m. That ground stop is no longer in effect.

No injuries were reported. The Houston Fire Department is investigating.

If you're traveling through Bush IAH, you can check for delays here.

United Airlines released the following statement on the fire:

"Our operations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport are resuming this morning after a fire in a locker room in Terminal C. No injuries to United customers or employees were reported, and we’re grateful to the Houston Fire Department and Houston airport staff for their response. We are assisting customers impacted by delays.