HOUSTON - Bush Airport has grounded all planes due to severe weather in the Houston-area, the airport tweeted Sunday afternoon.

IAH is currently under a ground stop due to severe weather. Updates to follow. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) September 9, 2018

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Harris and Liberty counties are under a Flood Advisory until 3:15 p.m. There is a chance this advisory can be updated to a Flood Watch.

Some streets are already getting some ponding.

Houston Transtar reported that Highway 288 northbound at Southmore Blvd. already has high water.

Houston Forecast: Heavy rain expected all afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong, have developed over Southeast Texas. The strongest storms have been producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusts up to 35-40 mph, and small hail. If multiple storms pass over the same area, nuisance flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/Shlqakx0ho — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 9, 2018

