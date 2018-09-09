HOUSTON - Bush Airport has grounded all planes due to severe weather in the Houston-area, the airport tweeted Sunday afternoon.
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Harris and Liberty counties are under a Flood Advisory until 3:15 p.m. There is a chance this advisory can be updated to a Flood Watch.
Some streets are already getting some ponding.
Houston Transtar reported that Highway 288 northbound at Southmore Blvd. already has high water.
