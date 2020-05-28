DPS troopers told 3News the bus was heading south on 59. It was traveling to Mexico from Houston when a Chevy passenger car heading north for some unknown reason crossed the center line and struck the bus causing a head on collision. There were 20 people on the bus including the driver.



The driver of the Chevy was the only person in the car and was taken by HALO-Flight to a hospital in Corpus Christi. He was said to be in serious condition. One passenger on the bus was taken to a hospital in Beeville by ambulance for her injuries that were said to be less severe. Other passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries.