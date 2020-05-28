LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 59 about three miles south of George West.
DPS troopers told 3News the bus was heading south on 59. It was traveling to Mexico from Houston when a Chevy passenger car heading north for some unknown reason crossed the center line and struck the bus causing a head on collision. There were 20 people on the bus including the driver.
The driver of the Chevy was the only person in the car and was taken by HALO-Flight to a hospital in Corpus Christi. He was said to be in serious condition. One passenger on the bus was taken to a hospital in Beeville by ambulance for her injuries that were said to be less severe. Other passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries.
DPS said the accident is under investigation.
