HFD: Pile of burning rubber under bridge causes big plume of smoke along Katy Freeway

The fire near the Heights caused a lot of smoke and a bit of traffic but the freeway is now clear and the fire and smoke have been extinguished.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Did you see the smoke along the Katy Freeway just west of downtown Tuesday afternoon?

Houston firefighters said it was caused by burning rubber under the bridge along Taylor Street.

Storm Chaser Houston Pastor Jaime G got video of what was burning underneath the bridge and it appeared to be dozens of barriers that are usually placed on roadways to prevent drivers from driving in certain areas.

The fire caused a lot of smoke and a bit of traffic but the freeway is now clear and the fire and smoke have been extinguished.

It's unknown how the fire started and if anyone was injured.