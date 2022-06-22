LIST: Burn bans across Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — Burn bans have been issued for several Houston-area counties in response to the moderate to severe drought conditions.
In fact, more than 100 counties across Texas have had to implement burn bans to prevent wildfires.
Burn bans typically impact outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels and other open flame devices.
The hot and dry weather has become such a concern that several areas have warned caution in using fireworks for the upcoming July 4 holiday.
But we may be getting some relief soon with rain chances in the forecast next week. This will bring temperatures back down closer to normal as we close out the month.
Burn bans across Greater Houston area counties
- Austin
- Colorado
- Fort Bend
- Galveston
- Grimes
- Jackson
- Liberty
- Madison
- Matagorda
- Polk
- San Jacinto
- Trinity
- Victoria
- Walker
- Waller
- Wharton
How to stay safe in the heat
Porfirio Villarreal, a spokesperson for Houston Health Department, said the most dangerous time to be outdoors is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. He recommends exercising early in the morning or late in the evening.
People working outside should take breaks in the shade or air conditioning every hour if possible. Light-colored and loose-fitting clothing is the best option for staying cool.
RELATED: 'It can happen fairly quickly' | Doctors warn of heat exhaustion, heat stroke during surging temps
Villarreal also said to check on older adults and very young children, and avoid leaving people or pets in cars.
Other tips:
- Drink lots of water.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.
- Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.
How to treat heat exhaustion
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen or remove your clothing
- Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath
- Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes
- If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help
Heat exhaustion can then lead to heat stroke when the body is no longer able to produce sweat, meaning it can’t cool down. Your body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher in 10 to 15 minutes.