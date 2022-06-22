LIST: Burn bans across Greater Houston area

More than 100 counties across Texas have had to implement burn bans to prevent wildfires.

HOUSTON — Burn bans have been issued for several Houston-area counties in response to the moderate to severe drought conditions.

In fact, more than 100 counties across Texas have had to implement burn bans to prevent wildfires.

Burn bans typically impact outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels and other open flame devices.

The hot and dry weather has become such a concern that several areas have warned caution in using fireworks for the upcoming July 4 holiday.

But we may be getting some relief soon with rain chances in the forecast next week. This will bring temperatures back down closer to normal as we close out the month.

Burn bans across Greater Houston area counties

Austin

Colorado

Fort Bend

Galveston

Grimes

Jackson

Liberty

Madison

Matagorda

Polk

San Jacinto

Trinity

Victoria

Walker

Waller

Wharton

How to stay safe in the heat

Porfirio Villarreal, a spokesperson for Houston Health Department, said the most dangerous time to be outdoors is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. He recommends exercising early in the morning or late in the evening.

People working outside should take breaks in the shade or air conditioning every hour if possible. Light-colored and loose-fitting clothing is the best option for staying cool.

Villarreal also said to check on older adults and very young children, and avoid leaving people or pets in cars.

Other tips:

Drink lots of water.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help