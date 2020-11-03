HOUSTON — Houston police chased a vehicle burglary suspect through west Harris County, west Houston and northwest Houston streets on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect was seen breaking into vehicles in a parking lot. When authorities spotted the suspect, it was on a toll road and he refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Via Air 11, the suspect vehicle was seen turning off TC Jester and then driving the wrong way down the North Loop feeder road on a blown tire. The SUV spun out, but the suspect continued driving.

Authorities seemed to have backed off at this point in the chase due to the dangers of driving the wrong way down the feeder road.

The dark-colored SUV weaved through neighborhoods and was seen ignoring several traffic laws without law enforcement following.

The SUV caught fire and the suspect bailed on East 34th Street. Again, no authorities were in sight.

The suspect was seen running for several blocks before he slowed down and casually walked through neighborhood streets.

He made it about 10 blocks away from where he ditched the SUV before he was taken into custody near the intersection of Arlington and Neyland streets.

It's not clear what the suspect will be charged with.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Two women accused of shoplifting at Gulfgate HEB arrested after chase in SE Houston

RELATED: Five people injured after police chase ends in fiery crash in San Antonio

RELATED: Police use spike strip to stop lengthy pursuit around Beltway 8