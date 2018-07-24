KATY, Texas — KATY, Texas -- Crooks steal expensive equipment from disabled Marine's garage.

You'll most likely find Jeff Chaffin working from his garage for much of his free time, but it's more than just wood work for him.

Time spent sanding and piecing together bed frames in his Appleberry Drive home, keeps his hands and mind preoccupied. As Chaffin puts it, keeping busy helps with PTSD symptoms.

"I kind of got into wood working after as kind of therapy," Chaffin said.

Chaffin would soon turn the hobby into a part-time gig. It got to the point where Chaffin would rely on the additional income to put food on the table.

Saturday, Chaffin was working on a redoing his stairs in the house when he realized his saw was gone.

A review of surveillance cameras, caught one man entering the garage and stealing the saw from the open garage.

The man was accompanied by another man driving a silver four-door late 90's sedan.

Chaffin says he's had people attempt to guilt trip him for having his garage open, but it's a mentality he hopes can change.

"I do what I can, with what I got. So to have that taken away from me, you may as well slap me in the face," Chaffin said.

If you have any clue as to who these thieves are, call Crimestoppers.

© 2018 KHOU