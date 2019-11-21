HOUSTON — A burglar who knew what he was after was caught on camera rummaging through a closet at a Cypress home last month.

Harris County Constable Ted Heap said the thief took several purses and handbags worth thousands of dollars.

The burglary happened Oct. 19 at a home in the 20300 block of Broad Harbor Lane in the Mirabella neighborhood of Cypress.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Security cameras recorded the thief combing through a closet in search of jewelry and the most valuable handbags and wallets, Heap said.

“This burglar appears to know what he is looking for in this victim’s closet,” Heap said. “While he is covered up, the cameras do get a good look at his eyes, his gloves and the car he’s riding in. I’m hoping someone will recognize him, his car or may have heard someone talking about this burglary.”

When the thief noticed the camera in the closet, he attempted to disable it by throwing a box of ammunition at it.

Exterior cameras also recorded the vehicle the burglar was riding in -- a late-model white Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan.

The thief disabled an exterior motion-activated light before smashing a bathroom window to get in the closet where the purses were stored.

Heap said the suspect is a light-skinned black male who is left-handed and was wearing black Under Armor sweatpants, a navy hoodie, a black jacket, dark shoes with tan soles and dark ski gloves with red and white stripes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact investigator James Dancer via email at James.Dancer@cn5.hctx.net or by reporting a tip through the department's online crime tip page here.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Teen burglary suspect breaks both legs after jumping off airport jet bridge in attempt to elude authorities

RELATED: Burglars attach gas canisters, triggering device to bank's ATM

RELATED: Houston police 'can't confirm a crime occurred' at mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee's campaign headquarters