Bun B's Trill Burgers making a comeback at Houston rodeo

Bun B will be performing at RodeoHouston for Black Heritage Day on March 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Bun B is not only bringing his "trill' energy back to the Houston rodeo concert stage, but he's also bringing his Trill Burgers.

The Houston rapper posted to his Instagram page on Monday that his Trill Burgers are making a comeback at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo from Feb. 28 to March 19. The burger stand will be located at Booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.

Bun B has been making quite a name for himself at RodeoHouston.

Last year, he was the first Black man from the Houston area to headline a rodeo concert. He performed in front of a sold-out crowd, rocking the stage with his friends for the "H-Town Takeover" concert.

The show was so good that RodeoHouston asked Bun B to come back and do it all over again, but the "Get Throwed" rapper said this year will be different. Instead of an "H-Town Takeover" show, Bun B is putting together a "Southern Takeover" show.

"You know, we celebrated Houston's hip-hop history and culture and that was something, even if we wanted to, couldn't duplicate it," Bun B said after being brought up as a special guest during this year's entertainment announcement. "So I had to think, how do we make this thing bigger and take it up another level? Being from Texas, not just having that Houston and Texas culture...but Southern culture is a big part of life as well. They're cowboys and they understand rodeo lifestyle so I said let's make this about the South this time."

Bun B's "Southern Takeover" will be happening on Black Heritage Day, which is March 3. Bun B hasn't announced who will be performing with him.

Trill Burgers find permanent home

Bun B's Trill Burgers is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Richmond and Shepherd, the same location as the former home of Houston's longest-running James Coney Island.

It's expected to open in early 2023. The 3,236-square-foot building will also feature a drive-thru.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”