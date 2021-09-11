Bun B raising money for Astroworld Festival victims with food truck event this Sunday

Trill Burgers, Eastsie Boys, Blk MkT birria, Seoulside Wings and other trucks will be at 8th Wonder Brewery from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

HOUSTON — Houston activist and rap artist Bun B is teaming up with several food trucks to host a community fundraiser benefiting victims in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Bun B it organizing 'Breaking Bread,' a community giving event happening Sunday from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the 8th Wonder Brewery's one-acre WorldWorld backyard in east downtown, according to a release.

8th Wonder will be donating a portion of its taproom earnings from Sunday to the Astroworld Festival victims as well, organizers said.

Many of the food trucks participating in Bun B's charity event were scheduled to appear at Astroworld Festival. According to organizers, once the second day of the event was canceled, these businesses were left with a surplus of supplies.

Trill Burgers, Eastsie Boys, Blk MkT birria, Seoulside Wings, OhMyGogi!, Happy Endings, The Waffle Bus and Sticky's Chicken are some of the food trucks that will be serving food at Sunday's event.