x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bun B raising money for Astroworld Festival victims with food truck event this Sunday

Trill Burgers, Eastsie Boys, Blk MkT birria, Seoulside Wings and other trucks will be at 8th Wonder Brewery from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

HOUSTON — Houston activist and rap artist Bun B is teaming up with several food trucks to host a community fundraiser benefiting victims in the Astroworld Festival tragedy. 

Bun B it organizing 'Breaking Bread,' a community giving event happening Sunday from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the 8th Wonder Brewery's one-acre WorldWorld backyard in east downtown, according to a release.

8th Wonder will be donating a portion of its taproom earnings from Sunday to the Astroworld Festival victims as well, organizers said.

RELATED: Travis Scott will cover funeral costs for victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy, statement says

Many of the food trucks participating in Bun B's charity event were scheduled to appear at Astroworld Festival. According to organizers, once the second day of the event was canceled, these businesses were left with a surplus of supplies.

Trill Burgers, Eastsie Boys, Blk MkT birria, Seoulside Wings, OhMyGogi!, Happy Endings, The Waffle Bus and Sticky's Chicken are some of the food trucks that will be serving food at Sunday's event.

All donated funds will be given to verified GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims’ loved ones, according to organizers.

RELATED: Astroworld Festival tragedy: What we know about the eight victims

RELATED: Roddy Ricch donating his Astroworld performance earnings to families of victims, he says

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

Attorney Ben Crump on 9-year-old Ezra Blount: 'It's going to take a miracle'