Building under construction collapses during fire in Spring

SPRING, Texas — Multiple agencies battled a huge fire at a building under construction Monday along the North Freeway near Rayford Road.

The South County Professional Fire Fighters Association said it was reported at about 7:45 p.m. that heavy flames were coming from the 2nd and 3rd stories of the building.

Photos show the building fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters made it on scene. The building then collapsed, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.