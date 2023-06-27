x
Explosion in building prompts HAZMAT response near Clear Lake, HFD says

The Houston Fire Department said no injuries were reported after an explosion inside a building on Bay Star Boulevard.

HOUSTON — No injuries were reported Tuesday after an explosion inside a building in southeast Houston, according to the fire department.

According to HFD, it happened at a building off Bay Star Boulevard, which is just off Galveston Road outside the Beltway.

Officials said HAZMAT crews were working at the scene after a 500-gallon tank exploded inside a "small refinery."

They asked people to avoid the area due to the number of emergency vehicles.

Here's a look from Air 11 at the emergency response:

