Explosion in building prompts HAZMAT response near Clear Lake, HFD says

The Houston Fire Department said no injuries were reported after an explosion inside a building on Bay Star Boulevard.

According to HFD, it happened at a building off Bay Star Boulevard, which is just off Galveston Road outside the Beltway.

Officials said HAZMAT crews were working at the scene after a 500-gallon tank exploded inside a "small refinery."

They asked people to avoid the area due to the number of emergency vehicles.