Strong winds lead to partial building collapse in east Houston, fire officials say

HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse after a strong line of storms brought damaging winds to the Houston area early Wednesday.

This happened near Wayside and Navigation in east Houston.

Fire officials said they believe strong winds led to the partial collapse at a welding business. Fire crews are now checking to make sure no one was inside at the time of the collapse.

The business was closed at the time, but fire crews want to make sure there were no injuries.

Firefighters are also making sure there are no down power lines in the collapse.