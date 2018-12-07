HOUSTON – Due to overwhelming response, Build-A-Bear has announced on their website that lines for their Pay Your Age Day Event have been closed.
Earlier Thursday morning, the store announced that local authorities at various locations were requiring them to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns.
PHOTOS: Overwhelming turnout at Build-A-Bear stores for 'Pay Your Age' day
Here is a look from a viewer of the crowds at Baybrook Mall.
On Monday, the store announced the event in a press release in which customers in-store will pay the dollar amount of their age to stuff their own plush toy.
The offer was only valid for Build-A-Bear's Bonus Club members, but customers could sign up online ahead of time or in-store at the time of purchase.