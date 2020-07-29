Vandals spray paint hateful, racist messages on Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum on Caroline Street was defaced on Monday or Tuesday.

HOUSTON — A national museum in Houston was vandalized. Officials with the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum on Caroline Street said the incident happened on Monday or Tuesday.

Hateful and racist messages were spray-painted on the building. The museum is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighbors made the discovery and called museum officials.

A police report was filed on Tuesday evening. Here's the summary: