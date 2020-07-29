Vandals spray paint hateful, racist messages on Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston

HOUSTON — A national museum in Houston was vandalized. Officials with the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum on Caroline Street said the incident happened on Monday or Tuesday.
Hateful and racist messages were spray-painted on the building. The museum is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neighbors made the discovery and called museum officials.
A police report was filed on Tuesday evening. Here's the summary:
Filed at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday: "The building was vandalized, defaced with hateful and racist verbiage. Neighbors called and emailed CEO to mention building had been defaced and sent photos. Incident must have occurred between yesterday and today."