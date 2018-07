HOUSTON - Monday night, voters will be able to hear about flood control plans for Buffalo Bayou.

The county will hold a meeting to talk about a $2.5 billion dollar bond project.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.

The church is located 12955 Memorial Drive | Houston, TX 77079, west of Beltway 7.

The church is in the heart of the area flooded after reservoir floodgates were opened after Hurricane Harvey.

