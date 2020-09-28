Harris County man wanted in connection with brutal assault video posted to social media

Kawika Lopeti Crown, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of severely beating a person in a video posted to social media is wanted for criminal charges, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said.

Kawika Lopeti Crown, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Constables got an anonymous email Sunday about the video, but they said the actual assault happened months ago.

It happened at 4 a.m. on April 27 in the 20900 block of Divellec Lane in Spring, Texas.

The video hasn't been released, but investigators said it shows the brutal assault.

Deputies said the victim, who was severely beaten and bleeding profusely from the face, was found alone and unconscious in a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was treated for fractures to both his eyes and jaw.

Crown was identified as a suspect following a through investigation, the constable's office said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted charges and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information about the suspect's whereabout, please call the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.