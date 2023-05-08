Homes evacuated after 300-acre brush fire burns in Hays County

The Oak Grove fire started around the 200 block of Oak Grove Road, outside of San Marcos Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters in Hays County are battling another brush fire that sparked near San Marcos Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hays County officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 100-acre fire, now being called the Oak Grove fire, sparked up at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The Hays County Wildland Task Force is responding and other crews, including the Austin Fire Department and air assets, have been requested to assist in extinguishing the fire.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire is only 10% contained.

12 homes have been evacuated, while 60 have been threatened. Hays County officials asking those evacuating to relocate to one of two available shelters: the Promised Land Church on 1650 Lime Kiln Rd. in San Marcos, or the First Baptist Church of Wimberly at 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

#UPDATE: fire is now burning 300 acres and is 10% contained, according to officials. @KVUE — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) August 6, 2023

Update: the #OakGroveFire in Hays County remains an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained. The fire has jumped across the Blanco River and is now actively burning on the north side. Aircraft will prioritize this area. #txfire pic.twitter.com/uaPYXQI9BU — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 5, 2023