Homes evacuated after 300-acre brush fire burns in Hays County

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters in Hays County are battling another brush fire that sparked near San Marcos Saturday afternoon.
According to the Hays County officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 100-acre fire, now being called the Oak Grove fire, sparked up at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The Hays County Wildland Task Force is responding and other crews, including the Austin Fire Department and air assets, have been requested to assist in extinguishing the fire.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire is only 10% contained.
12 homes have been evacuated, while 60 have been threatened. Hays County officials asking those evacuating to relocate to one of two available shelters: the Promised Land Church on 1650 Lime Kiln Rd. in San Marcos, or the First Baptist Church of Wimberly at 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.