Brothers accused of shooting, killing man running away during drug deal in north Harris County

Keldrick Edwards and Gerry Edwards were arrested Friday following the shooting at a shopping center in the Alief area.

HOUSTON — A drug deal turned deadly has resulted in the arrest of two brothers, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Keldrick Edwards and Gerry Edwards are charged with murder. They're accused of killing a man Jan. 11 at a shopping center on Bissonnet Street in the Alief area.

Investigators said a vehicle pulled into the parking lot, and a short time later, a passenger jumped out and started running. That's when one of the suspects got out of the car and fired at least five shots at the victim, deputies said.

It's possible the men had a dispute concerning a marijuana transaction, sheriffs said.

The victim was found dead outside a mechanic shop near Synott and Bissonnet Street when deputies arrived at the scene, according to officers.

HCSO said the Edwards were identified as suspects and later taken into custody at an apartment complex on Highland Cross in the Spring area.

Deputies recovered the suspected vehicle, a 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu, marijuana and a pistol at the apartment.