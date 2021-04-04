House Divided: Brother and sister on opposite sides of UH vs. Baylor matchup

Brother and sister, Garrett and Bailey, never thought their two schools would be playing each other in the Final Four.

HOUSTON — With two Texas teams in the Final Four, many families were split Saturday on who to root for. It’s sibling rivalry at it’s finest.

“Final Four is on! Go Coogs!” sister Bailey Elliot said.

“I think the Baylor Bears are going to beat the UH Cougars," brother Garrett Chalk said.

Even mom and dad were in on the action.

“May the best team win!” mom Allison Carr said.

“Me and Bailey specifically, we have always been competitive siblings, back and forth," Garrett said.

But here they are. Garrett’s currently at Baylor.

“For me to come in and for us to be head to head on everything, it’s so much fun," Bailey said.

Bailey just graduated from UH.

“It just so happens that our two schools are here," Garrett said.

Saturday, they were back home, together, to watch.

“There is going to be smack talk," Mom said.

The game began, and then halftime came. But in the end, one team gets to stay. The other goes home.

“I’m excited that I was a student when that happened," Garrett said.

“Even though they did not win tonight, they won in my heart," Bailey said.

But for these siblings, having any Texas team go to the finals is victory enough.