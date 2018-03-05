Record snows, record lows and a winter that never seemed to end eventually led to frustration in even the hardiest northerners. Theatrical made-for-TV, "arrests" of Frozen characters like Elsa, were common -- in a protest to Mother Nature and a plea to Spring, in hopes of ending a long, dark winter.

Indiana police department issues 'arrest warrant' for Disney's Queen Elsa.https://t.co/WGEjq7K03e#7news — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) January 7, 2018

Last year, we indicted Punxsutawney Phil. This year, we're arresting Elsa. http://t.co/VoTuQ7VhFT pic.twitter.com/ZaNr62MEwT — Andrew McGill (@andrewmcgill) February 24, 2015

"Just let it go!" Iowa police officers arrest Elsa doll https://t.co/0gFFcEHdUt pic.twitter.com/HgGwCQ79qh — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) April 16, 2018

But no longer: Just like a rubber-band, spring has snapped into the New England and the northeast with a force no one can deny. When previous, "warm ups" meant a break from the 20s and 30s and a respite into the 50s to near 60°, suddenly they BEAT US to 90°. That's right: Houston has not yet hit 90° (though we did have 80s in February, but that's not my point.) By the books, parts of New England have won the race to the top.

Was that you at the beach? Been a long time. Almost 7 months to the day since our last 80+ in Boston. Many thanks to our intrepid weather spotters! pic.twitter.com/lfnfpXjqRp — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) May 2, 2018

Could this mean a hotter than usually summer? Maybe or maybe not. Either way you slice it, folks in New England have switched from winter, "pahkahs" to summer board shorts, overnight! -Meteorologist Brooks Garner

© 2018 KHOU