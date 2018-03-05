Record snows, record lows and a winter that never seemed to end eventually led to frustration in even the hardiest northerners. Theatrical made-for-TV, "arrests" of Frozen characters like Elsa, were common -- in a protest to Mother Nature and a plea to Spring, in hopes of ending a long, dark winter.
But no longer: Just like a rubber-band, spring has snapped into the New England and the northeast with a force no one can deny. When previous, "warm ups" meant a break from the 20s and 30s and a respite into the 50s to near 60°, suddenly they BEAT US to 90°. That's right: Houston has not yet hit 90° (though we did have 80s in February, but that's not my point.) By the books, parts of New England have won the race to the top.
Could this mean a hotter than usually summer? Maybe or maybe not. Either way you slice it, folks in New England have switched from winter, "pahkahs" to summer board shorts, overnight! -Meteorologist Brooks Garner