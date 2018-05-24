Just as the first tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season brews and is forecast to develop sometime tomorrow or early Saturday, the forecast for the 2018 hurricane season has been released by Federal forecasts at NOAA. Their outlook concludes we will see a, "normal" or "slightly below normal" level of tropical activity. This means 10-16 named storms (at least tropical storm strength) and of those, 5-9 hurricanes with 1 to 4 being major (Cat. 3+). Will it happen? Only time will tell. Often these forecasts are totally wrong. Their outlook concluded that we may even see a slightly slower season due to average sea surface temperatures and a weak or non-existent El Nino. My take: As we stand, waters of the Atlantic are subtly cooler than normal Atlantic waters due to a strong spring Bermuda high churning up the waters, so that could certainly contribute to a slightly slower season. However, when when El Nino is in a neutral phase or is non-existent, [the otherwise damaging-to-developing-systems] wind shear over the tropical development region decreases which can actually enhance activity and make for a busier season. There is no way to tell if whatever forms this season will make landfall or where. -Meteorologist Brooks Garner

For the full report, follow this link to NOAA. Their video outlook is below:

