After a drier than normal April and May for most parts of the region and a huge ridge of high pressure building-in behind Subtropical Storm Alberto, our region is about to endure an early-season heatwave rivaling readings we'd see in late-July. This pattern is technically known as a, thermal ridge. Colloquial it's most commonly referred to as, "the death ridge" because it's so hot you have to use extreme caution. The most descriptive name to exemplify how yucky it'll feel? The, "cockroach ridge". Yes, it'll be so gross out even the bugs will want to come inside for a break. Highs will average the mid-90s from herein with some days pushing 100°. High humidity values will push the heat-index, "feels like" temperature to nearly 108°, no doubt in the days ahead prompting Heat Advisories from the National Weather Service.

Waters are running much more clear than normal right now on Galveston!

The perk? If you decide to head to the beach for relief, you'll be delighted to discover that the water is surprisingly clear due to an ocean gyre in the Gulf which is deflecting some of the Mississippi mud that normally comes our way from the mighty river that holds the name. Plus, we're seeing less silty, muddy runoff from area rivers due to the drier pattern we've endured.

Beyond the uncomfortable conditions many are dreading, regular watering of the lawn and garden, plus added energy required to cool your home will result in bigger seasonal bills, and a bit sooner than normal. Hey, you've got to admit our extended spring was awesome, so now we pay the price...

-Meteorologist Brooks Garner

