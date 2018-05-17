Okay, so here's the deal: officially we hit 96° today at Bush IAH airport, where official weather records for Houston are taken. We, "officially" (in quotes) broke a record going back to 1894. But the problem is that the policy of that NWS office to make it, "official" is wrong. There was no thermometer at Bush IAH airport in the late 19th century. The airport didn't exist. The cooler 1894 temperature reading was taken 20 miles away from where the record hot observation was taken today, making the comparison inaccurate by definition.

In fact, airplanes were not invented until 1903 and our big airport (where today's high temperature occurred) wouldn't be completed and opened for 66 years. If you wanted to find official records of Houston's weather back in 1894, you'd had to have taken a horse 20 miles into downtown Houston to Cotton Station, several hours later, where the official thermometer was located. Remember: Downtown back then was free of skyscrapers (think horse and buggy), and so without the urban heat island effect, it was usually a few degrees cooler in the afternoons than areas farther inland (like where Bush IAH is today). Even today, downtown is 2-3 degrees cooler each afternoon due to its location closer to the cooling sea and bay breezes.

We simply can't call weather stations located 20 miles apart the same. I'd vouch that on this day in 1894 it was likely 97° or 98° at where Bush IAH airport is today and so perhaps we would not have broken any heat record. Yet, today's record high will go into the climate books as, "a record high" and will be inaccurately used in future analysis for climate trends.

I think the only solution to remain honest in our climate records is to only compare records going back to 1969, when Bush IAH became the official (and remains the current) Houston weather reporting station. (Even then, the area of Bush has grown up so much that the added concrete and buildings has rendered a heat island effect, therefore misrepresenting the caliber of heat from the overall air mass. Mets: Maybe that's why the GFS progs consistently forecasts warmer temperatures than what occur: it's initializing the model forecast run based on data that misrepresents the true quality of the air mass.)

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, we also broke record highs. However, I'm more fine with those records because they were recently set in 2003, in the post Bush IAH era. That's a bit more, "apples to apples", but still not entirely. How many other record highs in the last 50 years since we've recorded at Bush IAH have we, "broken" but like today's they were inappropriately comparing downtown Houston temperatures from the late 19th and 20th centuries to Humble temperatures in the 21st century, but calling them the same? Important to note, when records are broken (whether in reality or fantasy) the previous record is erased and it's pretty impossible to trace. (So, were they, "really broken"?)

You can see how climate records get muddy REALLY FAST. (These fuzzy-math stats are then used in academia for definitive climate analysis. But you know what they say, "junk in, junk out.") Science is important. Good science is even more important. Good data can make the difference between real science or fake. -Meteorologist Brooks Garner

© 2018 KHOU