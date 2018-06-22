After we got our good soaking of rain, the grass is growing fast and the heat and humidity is building steadily. We're going to finish up the last few weeks of June at seasonable levels but as we head into the 4th of July, we'll start pushing to above-normal readings. Compounding the heat, our rain chances will go down to the typical, "stray afternoon downpour" variety but nothing more. This means many communities will dry out fast and there will be little cloud cover to shield us from the burning high-angled sun. Thankfully, the tropics look to remain quiet for a while, but that also means there won't be much help from tropical moisture. We're happy to report that the drought was dented this week, but it was not erased. It'll all add up to temperatures reaching the mid and upper 90s near the coast and 100° inland with heat index values pushing 108°-110°. Be safe and stay close to the forecast should anything pop up. -Brooks

