As a heat wave-causing high pressure ridge moves into the northeast US, Texas will find itself swimming in Saharan dust for a few days before soaking downpours midweek finally clean the air and push the dust away. I've been blogging about the exotic dust all week, and urge you to read my blog for the latest if you haven't already. In this blog, we explore a pattern shift which should bring periodic downpours to Texas from Tuesday afternoon, through most of the day on Wednesday July 4th, lasting into the following weekend. This likely spells a rainy Independence Day with only a little sunshine between the showers. Maybe we'll get lucky and by the time the fireworks happen Friday night, the rain will have stopped for the day.
What's the cause of this pattern shift from dry to wet? A, "ring of fire" will form when this aforementioned high pressure zone moves far enough to our north, producing favorable conditions for waves of rain to ride virtual train tracks in the sky. Call it the, "rain train" set to be the, "dust buster" for this silty Saharan air layer. (Credit goes to Bill Martin for that clever term!)
Have a great weekend, Meteorologist Brooks Garner