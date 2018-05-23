We've been trained to raise an eyebrow every time a funnel cloud is spotted -- and for good reason! They can mean a tornado is about to form. Fortunately today, the funnels we are spotting are not the type that will cause any damage and based on our weather setup, we will not see any tornadoes. So what are these? They are called, "tropical funnels" and only very rarely touch down. When they do, it's only for a brief moment and they only produce gusts of 40-60 mph -- much like a dust devil on a dirt lot. ...................................................... Unlike tornadoes which form when strong winds going in different direction at different heights in the atmosphere combine with a strong jet stream high above to create a violent, rotating wind, the funnels today are forming simply from extremely humid air rising. As humidity is lifted into an updraft (a.k.a., ingested into a thunderstorm), it finds channels of faster-rising, warmer air and begins to rotate. These, "thermals" spin because their air pressures is relatively low compared to air pressure outside its column of rising air. When pressures fall enough, the once invisible, evaporated water vapor suddenly condenses into a visible cloud and a spinning funnel becomes visible. They are similar to waterspouts in how they form except are usually weaker due to land-friction forces.. ...................................................... In conclusion, we are comfortable to say that these are not wind threats today because our overall atmospheric profile is absolutely lacking the strong wind shear and jet stream dynamics needed to produce and maintain an actual damaging tornado. One danger you will need to be aware of is our lightning threat and heavy rain potential. Some roads may experiencing minor street flooding as 2"-6" of rain could fall in a few spots........................................................ -Meteorologist Brooks Garner

© 2018 KHOU