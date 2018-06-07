HOUSTON — While Hurricane Beryl is not expected to impact Houston at this time, it serves as yet another vivid reminder that tropical forecasting is a developing science. A tropical system's future track and intensity is simply not written in stone. It was originally forecast yesterday to dissipate before hitting the islands, but just a day later it's forecast to slam one or two islands as a Cat 2 with winds pushing 100 mph. This blog is not meant to criticize the efforts of the National Hurricane Center, but instead explain how things change and why forecasts for the tropics are tough to tackle.

Why the uncertainty? Beryl is tiny. Tiny storms can spin up fast, die fast, deviate fast... The former Director of the National Hurricane Center warns to be prepared for surprises with Beryl.

Prepare for surprises with #Beryl. We humans are essentially observing and not really forecasting intensity for a tiny tropical cyclone like this. Fortunately we have modern observing tools like Air Force hurricane hunters early Sunday morning before it reaches Lesser Antilles. — Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) July 6, 2018

The system central dense overcast (CDO) -- where the strongest winds reside -- is about 900 square miles. That's 100 miles wide by 90 miles in height relative to the north pole. In other words, it's about the size of Dallas county. Systems like this which I've referred to as, "microcanes" are not uncommon in the early season but they do pale in comparison to the overall power of their late-season brethren which have CDO's 3-5 times the size. The larger size brings heavier storm surge and a wider swath of wind damage.

When a system is tiny like this, it has different intensity dynamics as potential to strengthen faster, than bigger storms due to a difference in momentum. A smaller storm requires less energy to strengthen while a large storm needs exponentially more: more heat energy and more time.

The central dense overcast (CDO) is about 900 square miles, or the size of Dallas County, Texas. That's 3-5 times smaller than a typical late-season hurricane.

This creates a difficulty in forecasting. Compounding this problem is the extremely dry Saharan dust has drifted across the Atlantic and may interact with the small hurricane, weakening it. How much? No one knows. In addition, high upper-level winds called, "wind shear" may act to tear it apart further.

At this point, the National Hurricane Center takes Beryl over the Lesser Antilles and eventually over Puerto Rico, but weakens it into a tropical storm. That said, even if it does hit the islands head-on, the damaging wind core is extremely narrow (15-20 miles wide at this point?) and even a brief interaction with mountainous terrain (which is everywhere in the islands, since they were once volcanic peaks) will severely interrupt the circulation, weakening the cyclone quickly.

Forces of both wind shear and Saharan dust are likely to weaken Beryl.

Is Houston in danger? At this point, there is no indication we are in trouble. Whatever becomes of Beryl is expected to move toward Florida. That said, the tropics are unpredictable and we will track it carefully and inform you of any changes as soon as we know. -Meteorologist Brooks Garner

