HOUSTON — After what's been a very quiet hurricane season for the months of June, July and August, we're barely two weeks into September and it's absolutely ignited. All this talk of a, "cooler than normal Atlantic" and, "unusual amounts of Saharan dust" have evaporated faster than spilled lemonade on a summer sidewalk. But, this is also pretty normal. The hurricane season peaks on September 10th. That's when historically, the frequency of active tropical systems has been highest. We're three days away from that and may have three active significant tropical cyclones to track in the Atlantic! It's on fire.

Florence in the Atlantic is forecast to become a Category 4 and make a run at the US east coast, with future-Helene and future-Issac hot on its heals. So what's going on?

Hurricanes live and breathe warm water... For water to get warm enough, it takes a lot of heat. To get a lot of heat, you need a lot of time. That's why most of the summer passes before waters get warm enough to support tropical systems, leaving June, July and August pretty quiet.

But there's another element which is just as important: Wind shear. To best describe what this is and why it matters, it's helpful to humanize how hurricanes work. They're like dictators: Both wielding immense power to cause destruction and despair. But like every human, even the most powerful adults are quite vulnerable when very young. Like all infants, they need a nursery to grow and become tyrannical household names.

A hurricane's, "nursery" is the calm air which surrounds the developing monsters when they're born. As tropical depressions, they need mama's warm milk (that is, water temperatures above 80°F) and a comforting sway (very low surrounding wind currents.) If the rocking is too intense -- or in the case of a developing system, if the winds are too strong around the system -- it'll break apart before it can form. Any strong atmospheric flow can knock over the developing thunderstorms and interrupt a circulation. These winds may only blow 30 or 40 mph but can make or break a system. Even when a hurricane has reached maturity, even modest wind shear can pull the carpet out from under its feet.

Wind shear is strongest in the cold months and remains a formidable adversary for hurricanes right through mid-August... Only rarely in those early three months of the hurricane season do warm waters and low wind shear come together, which is why there are only a handful of systems during that time.

But in September? It's the perfect storm: a mix of climatologically low wind shear and very warm sea water. September 10th is therefore a, "sweet spot" for sour storms. While humanizing weather phenomena is an easy way to understand it please do know that unlike people, weather has no emotions -- positive or negative. It does not feel or express human qualities like, "fury"... or, "mercy". Many folks decide not to evacuate the coast when a storm approaches because they think nature will offer them 'mercy' after the initial fury. Unfortunately, that impression can be deadly. A hurricane is a simply heat redistribution process where a chunk of the energy that makes up the warmth of tropical oceans is disbursed around the surrounding cooler hemisphere. If you stand in the way, you might get run over.

