HOUSTON — We dodged a bullet with flooding this weekend, as the tropical low called, "Invest 95L" tracking into south Texas. This resulted in more than 10" of rain near Rockport, TX -- an area still recovering after it was slammed by Hurricane Harvey with winds over 120 mph. A storage facility which rebuilt and raised 4 inches after the hurricane.

More than 10" rain fell this weekend in parts of south Texas, narrowly missing the Houston metro region.

NWS

As rainfall has stopped in most areas in the Coastal Bend some residents are now having to deal with flooding. https://t.co/iogcvgPFVb — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) September 17, 2018

In the Valley near McAllen, enough rain fell to flood many roads, resulting in traffic diversions. That area flooded recently, in mid-June of this year, from another tropical rain system.

A clearer video of the flooding of the southbound lanes on US 281. Remember, southbound traffic is being rerouted to a northbound lane. pic.twitter.com/Hwkv0YtAYB — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) September 16, 2018

Today the remnant low, "Invest 95L" is drifting through west Texas where it'll die out, resulting in only a few light showers. Now, we shift our focus to the Caribbean where once again tropical moisture is surging our way -- this time form the remnants of what was Hurricane Isaac. The Nat'l Hurricane Center says there's an outside chance this remnant low could redevelop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but that scenario is highly unlikely. In weather, never say never. Regardless of what become of the system, we should get some downpours from Isaac's remnants Thursday through Saturday. Spotty street flooding could result too, depending on how the system sets up over our region.

