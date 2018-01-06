On this National Doughnut Day and first day of the Hurricane Season and first day of Meteorological Summer (June/July/August), we have a lot to talk about! So let's start with the tropics: long-range seasonal forecasters agree that this year we'll likely see, "normal" to, "slightly below normal" activity. While it only takes one to make for a bad season, the theory follows that the fewer the better in this game of hurricane roulette. Until then, a huge thermal ridge of high pressure builds in, heating things up to nearly 100° around southeast Texas through the first week of June.

A weak front will help to destablize the atmosphere and may produce a few storms.

The only relief potential from this heat, I see in the near-term is a weak cold front which will dissipate before it gets here... But, it may just weaken the cap enough Sunday evening to allow for some strong thunderstorm development. ("The cap" is a layer of warm air aloft that can put a lid on convection -- rising air that leads to thunderstorms.) That boundary will linger for a day or two before lifting back north so we may see more than one day of storm potential. At best, we'll see scattered storms Sunday evening and a few isolated boomers Monday and Tuesday. All the while, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. Just keep an eye to the sky for your outdoor Sunday afternoon and evening plans. Cheers, Meteorologist Brooks Garner

