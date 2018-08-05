Street signs provide a good heads-up for what may lay ahead but they don't stop the water from coming and they don't stop unscrupulous insurance companies from trying to make a buck off of your tragedy. (More on what you can do if you're facing a rate hike, below.) After Harvey, many of us realized that even with our multi-billion dollar flood mitigation system in Houston -- composed of an extensive network of drainage channels "bayous" and retention basins, "reservoirs" -- nothing can be done to fully and safely guide the trillions of gallons of water away from where we work and live when tropical systems strike. Even a third reservoir and improvements to creeks farther upstream will not solve the problem. Some would argue it could help, but guiding some of the heaviest rain in the world away from a city close to sea level is nearly impossible. Flooding is unavoidable if it rains hard enough, as it often does. So, as we approach yet another hurricane season in just a few weeks and some of our long-range computer models are already forecasting the development of a tropical system in the Caribbean Sea, it's important to not only make sure you're prepared with supplies but also have a FEMA Flood Insurance policy. Homeowners and renters insurance does not cover flood water from the outside (as so many of us learned last August) but what some don't realize is that even if you buy a policy today, it takes 30 days to kick-in. Needless to say, if you can afford it, now's the time. Here's a link to the FEMA website. Back to the insurance rates going up: Do spend a moment and check your homeowners/renters insurance rate for this year. Homeowners can find it in the Annual Escrow Disclosure Statement. Many Houston-area residents (and Texas for that matter) have discovered insurance rate hikes as high as 17%-20% from last year! That can translate into a $300-500/mo increase in premiums. Even though the floods have long subsided, this is rotten and some are getting soaked by the company with whom they trust their homes. I called around to ask what was going on and one national (and very well known) company had the audacity to blame, "all the flooding from Harvey." I asked if their homeowners coverage was unique in that it covered flooding. The rep paused, realize I caught them in a fib and then said the rise was actually from all the hail in Harvey. (There was no hail in Harvey.) So, I kindly thanked the rep for their time and -- started shopping around. I was delighted to discover rates as low as half that of the original quote with the previous rep for equal or greater coverage. Yes, you can switch insurance companies midway through the year and potentially save yourself hundreds a month in the process. Good luck in your search and let's hope for a quiet season. -Meteorologist Brooks Garner

